Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces campaign for LA County Board of Supervisors

On Tuesday, Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced he will look to unseat Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in next year's election.

Villanueva commanded the largest sheriff's department in the United States from 2018-2022. He became the second incumbent L.A. County sheriff to be unseated in the last 105 years after losing his reelection bid to Robert Luna in last year's election.

The former sheriff's crime fighting has caused controversy throughout the entire county. He's been accused of overstepping during homeless sweeps in Venice Beach, covering up jailhouse video of a deputy's knee on an inmate's neck and even accused of investigating his political rivals, climaxing in a raid of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's home and office.

The embattled former Sheriff Alex Villanueva frequently butted heads with the Board of Supervisors during his tenure as the county's top cop. Gary Coronado

The raid stems from an investigation that centers on the claim that Kuehl helped steer contracts to her close friend, Patti Giggan's nonprofit. According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a whistleblower submitted a complaint saying "the personal relationship between Kuehl and Giggans," among other factors, raised questions about a potential "conflict of interest." The affidavit said the MTA awarded a series of "sole source" contracts to Peace Over Violence, totaling more than $890,000.

"There is no controversy at all surrounding the warrants," said Villanueva.

When asked about targeting his enemies Villanueva simply responded with "No, we target complaints of crime."

The embattled sheriff earned a divisive reputation for consistently butting heads with the Board of Supervisors. The tenuous relationship ultimately led to the Board of Supervisors approving a measure to ask voters to grant county officials the power to fire the Sheriff.

"The Board of Supervisors, their goals and aspirations [are] to control all of county government," said Villanueva. "They do not want to have an independently elected Sheriff who can make their own independent decision."

His tenure has been by several lawsuits from his former employees alleging the department retaliated against them for whistleblowing.

Villanueva is expected to make an official announcement Wednesday.