LA County sheriff's deputies search home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

sheila-kuehl-search-warrant.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Sky 2 was over the scene and spotted Kuehl walking around in black lounge pants and shirt. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies served the warrant.

A representative for Kuehl said they were surprised by the search warrant, and it's not clear yet why it was served.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

First published on September 14, 2022 / 8:36 AM

