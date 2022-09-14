LA County sheriff's deputies search home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
A search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Sky 2 was over the scene and spotted Kuehl walking around in black lounge pants and shirt. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies served the warrant.
A representative for Kuehl said they were surprised by the search warrant, and it's not clear yet why it was served.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
