LASD lieutenant files lawsuit against Sheriff Alex Villanueva for K-9 death

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant joined the growing list of department members suing the agency and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower.

In his lawsuit, Lt. Joseph Garrido seeks at least $10 million in total damages for alleged whistleblower retaliation, civil rights violations, violation of the state Civil Code and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

During his tenure at the department, Garrido worked in the Special Enforcement Bureau and monitored the Canine Services and Special Enforcement details. Garrido alleges that he was retaliated against after he reported the death of a K-9 named Spike.

The dog allegedly died after being left in a hot car by an LASD sergeant. Villanueva allegedly quashed the subsequent investigation to avoid "bad media" for himself and the department, according to Garrido.

"Shockingly, Villanueva did not even do a tribute, internally at LASD and/or publicly, for Spike and talk of Spike's years of loyal service before his tragic death," the lawsuit states.

Garrido alleges that the department reversed a promotion he was granted and attempted to destroy his career by making him the subject of a trumped-up criminal investigation. According to the court papers, the department allegedly told his neighbors in a letter that Garrido had stolen a vehicle.

The lawsuit claims that the lieutenant's emotional distress kept him out of work for months and was in an essence "constructively terminated" by the county.

Garrido is one of several current and former sheriff's employees alleging the department retaliated against them for whistleblowing. This includes Commander Allen Castellano, former Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon and retired Chief LaJuana Haselrig.