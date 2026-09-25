Former Riverside care facility employee accused of secretly recording staff

Police arrested a former Riverside care facility employee for allegedly using a hidden camera to film other staff inside a bathroom without their consent.

The Riverside Police Department booked 38-year-old Williams Coronado-Morales on seven counts of invasion of privacy. He's being held in lieu of a $5,000 bail.

Detectives began their investigation into Coronado-Morales on July 9 after an employee found a phone hidden inside a private bathroom at Riverwalk Post Acute Care at 4000 Harrison Street.

Investigators from the department's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit combed through recovered recordings, surveillance footage and employment records before identifying Coronado-Morales as their suspect.

They discovered that Coronado-Morales had allegedly recorded seven people without their consent, but are still poring through evidence to determine if there are other victims.

Riverside PD urged anyone with information on the case or any potential victims to contact Officer J. Payne at (951) 353-7113 or via email at Jpayne@RiversideCA.gov.