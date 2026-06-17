Former Los Angeles fire union secretary stole more than $80K from nonprofit, prosecutors allege

The former secretary of a union representing members of the Los Angeles Fire Department was charged with multiple felony counts on allegations that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the union's non-profit, according to prosecutors.

Former United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Secretary Adam Walker is facing charges for grand theft by employee or agent and forgery relating to items exceeding $950 in value on allegations that he stole $82,914.24 from the non-profit foundation, United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, between December 2022 and January 2024.

Walker was chairman of the foundation.

"UFLAC is an important nonprofit organization in this city that goes ahead and supplies funds often for injured firefighters and their families," said DA Nathan Hochman. "This is why criminal law enforcement is so important in this area."

A joint investigation by the California Department of Justice and Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed that Walker allegedly transferred money to his personal bank account in a systematic manner from a bank account registered to the nonprofit. Walker was the sole signer of that nonprofit bank account.

Walker then allegedly forged fake receipts to disguise payments as "personal credit card reimbursements."

Prosecutors said Walker used the funds for personal expenses, including online gambling, mortgage payments and loan payments for a Recreational Vehicle.

"The California Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute corruption at every turn and hold accountable those who break the law and the trust placed in them by the public," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "I am thankful for the hard work of our DOJ team and our partners at LADA over the course of this investigation."

LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that the allegations were "deeply troubling."

"While the case is ongoing, any allegations of felony grand theft are deeply troubling and taken very seriously," she said. "I've spoken with Chief Moore, and I want to thank our state and local law enforcement partners for their work to hold this person — and anyone who commits crime — accountable."

Walker was scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday.