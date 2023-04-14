Former CSULB student arrested for allegedly recording dormmates shower

A 22-year-old former student was arrested for allegedly recording two of his fellow dormmates taking a shower in one of California State University Long Beach's newest dorms.

Resident Logan Fermin said his friend heard the commotion when it happened.

"He heard the yelling to stop recording or whatever it was and he told all of us in our little group chat," said Fermin. "I just remember thinking it was really scary that something like that was happening in a place where we — I've always felt pretty safe."

Court documents show that the former student Romuloromel Almazan Receno was s charged with three misdemeanors: two for allegedly illegally videotaping male students and one where he's accused of destroying evidence by deleting the videos from the dorm. Investigators said the two known incidents on campus happened on Feb. 21, 2023 and May 3, 2022.

Long Beach City prosecutor Douglas Haubert said that REceno was very cooperative with investigators. He handed over his devices and admitted to recording people in similar settings not just in different areas of the University campus, but elsewhere — for years.

Haubert said there are currently only two known victims but if more are identified, he said Receno will be facing additional charges.

A University Police office at California State University Long Beach. KCAL News

In a statement, CSULB said Receno has not been on campus since the incident.

"University Police arrested an individual on suspicion of making a video recording of another person in a residence hall shower," they said. "This matter was investigated and referred to the city prosecutor's office. The individual has not been on campus since the time of the incident."

Though Receno is no longer enrolled, students we spoke with said they're more cautious about their surroundings.

"My friends take showers in the ones where the actual showerhead is farther away from the door, just in case, because you never know," said student Natalia Lopez.

Receno is out on bail and his arraignment is scheduled for May 4.