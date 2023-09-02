Watch CBS News
Food for Health and SAG-AFTRA volunteers host a food pantry for striking union members

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Food for Health, an AIDS Healthcare Foundation program, and SAG-AFTRA volunteers hosted a Saturday morning food pantry to support striking members of the actors union

The pantry, open to any SAG-AFTRA member, offers produce, eggs, bread, and other food essentials for 200 families. Event organizers say it's the first of a weekly commitment to support striking workers and their families.

Many of the volunteers at the food giveaway are on strike themselves

"I'm an actor, so obviously there are a lot fewer projects, there's not a lot of work coming in and usually when you work a job you already have delays before you get your check, and then residuals and so on," said Faye Viviana, actress

Saturday's event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 6137 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 10:53 AM

