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Fontana teen arrested after allegedly shooting 3 other teens

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Fontana Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly shot three other teens, killing one of them, on Wednesday. 

Officers said the shooting happened at roughly 6:10 p.m. in the 9900 block of Cypress Avenue. Investigators said they found three boys, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, all suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The two younger boys were taken to the hospital and were later released. The 18-year-old died at the scene. 

Fontana PD said they arrested the 13-year-old suspect later on and booked him into Juvenile Hall for murder. 

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Samuel Saenz at 909-854-8106 or email him at ssaenz@fontanaca.gov.

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