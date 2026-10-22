Fontana teen arrested after allegedly shooting 3 other teens

The Fontana Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly shot three other teens, killing one of them, on Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting happened at roughly 6:10 p.m. in the 9900 block of Cypress Avenue. Investigators said they found three boys, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two younger boys were taken to the hospital and were later released. The 18-year-old died at the scene.

Fontana PD said they arrested the 13-year-old suspect later on and booked him into Juvenile Hall for murder.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Samuel Saenz at 909-854-8106 or email him at ssaenz@fontanaca.gov.