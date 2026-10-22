Flight attendants injured during turbulence on United flight headed to LAX

At least four flight attendants were injured when a United flight heading to Los Angeles encountered turbulence during descent on Wednesday night.

United flight 1157 was heading from Honolulu to LAX when the Boeing 777 aircraft experienced turbulence.

United Airlines said four flight attendants were seen by medical personnel after the plane landed safely. At least one flight attendant was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

There were 190 passengers onboard and 10 crew members.

United said there were no customer injuries reported.