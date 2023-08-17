Five street vendors in Los Angeles robbed at gunpoint overnight

Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened at five different taco truck stands in Hollywood, Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

The robberies happened within a two hours of each other and police are looking into whether they are all connected.

Officers responded to the first robbery around 11 p.m. at a taco stand on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood. There were at least three armed suspects and they took off with cash in a white sedan.

About 15 minutes later, a robbery was reported by a street vendor at Alvarado and Glendale in Echo Park. Three men, two of whom were armed, wore bandanas covering their faces. An employee said they took around $700 in cash and left in a white, newer model Honda sedan.

About 30 minutes later, robbers struck a taco stand in downtown Los Angeles and took about $600 and a man's wallet, according to an employee at the stand.

Employees were held at gunpoint near 9th and Broadway, Antonio said. Again, the men left the scene in a white Honda sedan.

At least two other street vendors were robbed earlier Wednesday at Bixel Street and 3rd, the other nearby at Union and Chateau.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.