Fitness influencer Miguel Aguilar dies months after attempted robbery in Bel Air

SoCal fitness influencer dies three months after being shot during follow-home robbery

Miguel Angel Aguilar, a well-known fitness influencer and Southern California gym owner, has died three months after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Police said the incident happened back in September outside of a home on Thurston Circle, where four suspects drove up and attempted to rob the 43-year-old victim. It was not clear whether Aguilar was resistant or tried to fight back, but police say one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot him several times.

Aguilar--the owner of Self Made Training, which has a couple dozen locations across the country and is centered in Temecula--was in critical condition after the shooting.

However, on Saturday, he died, according to a statement posted on his Instagram page. The statement said, in pertinent part:

Dear Self Made Family, We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones.



Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many. His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy.

Miguel revolutionized personal training and inspired countless individuals to pursue their fitness and entrepreneurial goals. His strategic mind and innovative spirit were the driving force behind Self Made's rapid growth and success.

As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the positive impact he had on so many. Miguel's spirit will live on through Self Made Training Facility. We will continue to honor his legacy by staying true to our mission and values while continuing to innovate and serve our franchises, trainers, members, clients, and the rest of our current and future Self Made Family members.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, 1981-2024 🙏🏼