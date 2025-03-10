Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle multiple structure fires in downtown Los Angeles, months after blaze at same location

By Chelsea Hylton

Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles knocked down multiple structure fires early Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the first fire was reported at 1:43 a.m. at 1355 S. Flower Street.

Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles knocked down multiple structure fires months after a fire at the same location.

A two-story commercial building and a one-story building behind it were engulfed in flames.

A second fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. at 1338 S. Flower Street, the LAFD said.

The fire in a building extended into two of the exposed commercial units. The LAFD said it took over 100 firefighters to extinguish the flames. The fire was knocked down by 3:20 a.m.

The LAFD Arson team also responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

These incidents come a few months after another fire was reported at the same location in November 2024. 

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

