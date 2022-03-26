Watch CBS News

Firefighters quickly handle school fire in Boyle Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on the scene of a one-story school fire in Boyle Heights Friday evening. 

The fire was reported just before 9:45 p.m. at Sunrise Elementary School on East 7th Street. 

A bungalow on the school property was reportedly showing flames from the roof when crews arrived. 

As Sky9 flew overhead, it appeared that the situation was controlled. 

It took the 41 firefighters on hand just under 25 minutes to knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 10:29 PM

