Firefighters respond to brush fire in Irwindale

Los Angeles County fire crews are working to douse a roughly 10-acre brush fire in Irwindale.

The fire broke out around 4:28 p.m. Wednesday. in the Santa Fe Dam recreational area in the 15500 block of East Arrow Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Three water-dropping helicopters were on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)