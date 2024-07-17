Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Irwindale

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Irwindale
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Irwindale 00:52

Los Angeles County fire crews are working to douse a roughly 10-acre brush fire in Irwindale.

The fire broke out around 4:28 p.m. Wednesday. in the Santa Fe Dam recreational area in the 15500 block of East Arrow Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Three water-dropping helicopters were on scene. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.