Firefighters quickly handle brush fire burning near homes in Chatsworth

Firefighters quickly handled a brush fire burning near homes in Chatsworth late Monday evening.

The fire was reported just before 10:55 p.m. near the 15900 block of Browns Canyon Road, near an unincorporated area of Porter Ranch and the Santa Susana Mountains, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames, which were burning uphill, prompted the response of multiple water-dropping aircraft and ground units from both LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As the fire was in a "mutual threat fire zone," Ventura County Fire Department crews assisted in controlling the situation.

Crews were able to contain the fire after it had burnt just three acres of brush.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.