Firefighters douse flames in Watts church

It took 32 firefighters 20 minutes Saturday to put out flames in the sanctuary and balcony of a Watts church that had burned previously.

The fire was reported at 6:52 p.m., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

It was in St. John's United Methodist Church, listed at 1715 Santa Ana Blvd. North, across the street from the Watts Towers.

"The fire was centered in the sanctuary and extended up into the balcony," Stewart said. Offices were on the other side of the L-shaped building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not yet determined, she said.