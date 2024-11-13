Firefighters stop Pacific Palisades brush fire that was burning near homes

Brush fire burns near homes in the Pacific Palisades

Brush fire burns near homes in the Pacific Palisades

Brush fire burns near homes in the Pacific Palisades

Firefighters halted the spread of a small brush fire that broke out near homes in the hillsides of the Pacific Palisades Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported near 1400 North Palisades Drive, moving slowly in heavy brush near a reservoir, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert at 9:50 a.m. About an hour later, just before 11 a.m., LAFD said firefighters had managed to stop the forward progress of the flames through an "aggressive fire attack on the ground" as well as fire drops by a helicopter.

Just after 10 a.m., some flames were seen burning along a hillside as a heavy cloud of smoke rose from the area, in aerial footage of the scene. While LAFD initially said the blaze burned five acres, the agency later estimated it spread through just one acre.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged, authorities said.