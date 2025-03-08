Watch CBS News
Firefighter wounded, rescued man in critical condition after South Los Angeles house fire

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A house fire in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles left a man rescued from the flames in critical condition and a firefighter wounded Saturday, authorities said.

Two rooms of the single-story home along the 700 block of South 4th Avenue were engulfed by heavy fire when firefighters first arrived, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert issued just before 7 p.m. They received reports a person was trapped and rescued a 50-year-old man and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Later, at 7:45 p.m., the department said one firefighter at the scene was being taken to a hospital with minor burn injuries. 

The blaze was put out in 22 minutes by 41 firefighters, officials said. No other details have been released.

