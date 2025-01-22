FireAid benefit concert tickets on sale for Inglewood shows

Concerts for Los Angeles fire relief are taking place on Jan. 30 at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, and tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

It's a chance to see rock stars and legends alike, from Sting and Stevie Wonder to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

"Two venues. One night. Your favorite artists coming together for music and solidarity."

The FireAid benefit concerts are simultaneously happening in Inglewood next week at the two venues with slightly different start times. At Kia Forum the event starts at 6 p.m. and at Intuit Dome, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices begin at $99 and are available at www.TicketMaster.com -- they are valid only for the venue selected. All ticket proceeds benefit FireAid relief efforts with all venue and ticketing service fees waived.

Event funds, and other direct donations, will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California, according to the FireAid website.

FireAid Intuit Dome

Billie Eilish

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Jelly Roll

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Puma

Rod Stewart

Stevie Wonder

Sting

Tate McRae

FireAid Kia Forum

Alanis Morissette

Anderson .Paak

Dave Matthews & John Mayer

Dawes

Graham Nash

Green Day

John Fogerty

Joni Mitchell

No Doubt

P!NK

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

The Black Crows