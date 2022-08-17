Fire erupts again in vacant South LA building

A vacant building that had previously burned caught fire again Wednesday morning in South LA.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was first spotted at about 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard, at Main Street.

It's not known yet if there were any injuries.

The building had already burned before, and charred remains in the rear of the building were visible from Sky 2. The new fire appears to be burning in the front portion of the building.

Fire officials have requested the the Blue Line Metro train track by temporarily shut down between Grand and San Pedro for emergency operations.

This is breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.