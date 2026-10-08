Fire engulfs large commercial building in Chinatown

A fire engulfed a large commercial building in Chinatown on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews found heavy flames shooting through the building's roof when they arrived at 1009 N. Main Street just before 7 p.m.

The fire's intensity forced LAFD to pull firefighters out of the building and shift to a defensive operation, raining heavy streams of water through the collapsed roof.

Based on preliminary information, firefighters believe the flames began outside of the building before pushing into the interior.