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Fire engulfs large commercial building in Chinatown

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A fire engulfed a large commercial building in Chinatown on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews found heavy flames shooting through the building's roof when they arrived at 1009 N. Main Street just before 7 p.m. 

The fire's intensity forced LAFD to pull firefighters out of the building and shift to a defensive operation, raining heavy streams of water through the collapsed roof. 

Based on preliminary information, firefighters believe the flames began outside of the building before pushing into the interior. 

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