Fire engulfs 10 cars at Pacoima salvage yard

The Los Angeles Fire Department is battling a junkyard fire that has engulfed at least 10 cars in Pacoima.

LAFD said the fire started at about 4:40 p.m. in the 12100 block of W. Branford Street. Crews are in defensive mode and dousing the flames with heavy streams of water.

The fire emitted a large amount of smoke into the air.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in 48 minutes. One person was injured during the fire but refused hospitalization.

No firefighters were injured during the operation. LAFD said they have not determined the cause of the flames and have contacted arson investigators.