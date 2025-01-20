Los Angeles-area fire crews pre-positioned ahead of Particularly Dangerous Situation taking effect, Bass says

Fire crews in the Los Angeles area are strategically positioned to respond to the Particularly Dangerous Situation weather warning, which is now in effect through Tuesday, officials said Monday morning.

This is the third PDS warning issued within 14 days, which is "unprecedented" for this area, according to the National Weather Service. The Palisades and Eaton fires ignited on Jan. 7 amid a PDS warning.

At a Monday news conference, Mayor Karen Bass said Los Angeles city and area partner firefighters are pre-deployed, and she asked residents to be prepared in case they need to evacuate.

"Angelenos, it is hopeful that we are about 48 hours away from turning the page on this particular emergency," Bass said. "But until then, we are going to do everything we can to keep you safe."

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley warned that vegetation is critically dry, with a relative humidity of just 10 percent.

"This means that if it is ignited, extreme fire weather and behavior is probable," she said.

"Now I urge everyone to stay alert as the fire danger has not yet passed," Crowley continued. "Please follow all evacuation warnings and orders without delay and prioritize your safety."

At the Palisades Fire area, 5,125 personnel are assigned to the incident, which has reached 59% containment.

Crowley said fire crews will be augmented in the Palisades Fire zone while resources, including fire patrols and engines, are strategically positioned in the high-risk areas across the city. She said regional and state partners have prepositioned fire engines and aircraft across Southern California, anticipating any new fires that may erupt.

"We're also strategically managing our emergency operations to ensure rapid response to all new fires and anything that is anticipated with our increased call volume within the entire city of Los Angeles," she said.

A red flag parking restriction has also been issued in specific designated places to allow for rapid response in hillside communities.

Crowley said the response differs from that on Jan. 7, with additional federal resources already in the region.

"In fact, I'm aware of additional super scoopers that are here ready to serve us, standing by, in addition to everything that is pre-deployed in the area in case anything breaks out," Crowley said, referring to the fire-fighting aircraft. "And that's just on the federal, state and local level."

Engines are pre-deployed in Sun Valley at Station 77, Woodland Hills at Station 84, West Los Angeles at Station 59 and the Hollywood Hills at Station 82, and there are additional strike teams in position as well, Crowley said.

"Now remember, it's very, very important: Flying embers from wildfire conditions can destroy homes from over a mile away," Crowley said. She advised residents to take the preventative measure of clearing brush from within 200 feet of homes.

Bass said work is ongoing to bring residents back to their homes in the burn zone. She said there is still limited re-entry for those who have been evacuated and that the city check portal should be checked to see if neighborhoods are open for repopulation.

"Our Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff has hit the ground running in leading the first phase of the recovery and we will have more updates about his work and our road to recovery later this week," Bass said.

At Monday's news conference, Bass also said she is hopeful to meet with President Donald Trump.

"I know it's going to be a quick visit... I'll say, 'Welcome to Los Angeles,' and immediately go into what we're facing right now and how we hope to continue the federal partnership, which we already have, so it's not like things cut off from one day to the next," she said. "And it is my hope that he will be very supportive."