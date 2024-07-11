Fire burning at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks

Firefighters were battling a blaze at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 9:28 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said the blaze appeared to start in a classroom and then quickly spread to the roof of the two-story structure on West Riverside Drive.

Firefighters said by 9:40 p.m. there was smoke in the hallways but the bulk of the fire was knocked down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is unclear if anyone was in the building when the fire started. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)