The FIFA World Cup games in Los Angeles are coming to an end on Friday with a quarterfinal match between Belgium and Spain.

The showdown between the two European countries will bring together both veterans and young newcomers who have already made a name for themselves.

Belgium will be entering Friday's match after eliminating the U.S. Men's Team 4-1. Spain, which has yet to allow a goal in their five tournament matches, is coming in off a victory against Portugal on Monday, 1-0.

The winner of the game will move on to face France, who recently beat Morocco on Thursday 2-0.

Los Angeles was scheduled to host eight World Cup matches.

What time is the quarterfinal match?

The match is scheduled to begin at noon.

How to get to the stadium?

The Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood is accessible by several forms of transportation.

LA Metro and its regional transit partners have been teaming up to run direct nonstop service to every World Cup match.

Metro offers buses, rails and regional transit with direct service to a pick-up location near you. It also offers park-and-ride locations where fans can park their vehicles and take a direct service bus to the stadium.

People can also walk or get dropped off at a direct pick-up location.

Where to watch the game?

Cities across Los Angeles County have been hosting watch parties and events for fans to go and enjoy the matches.

The City of Inglewood will be hosting a free watch party on Market Street, which is only a few minutes from the stadium. The event will convert the nearly one-mile stretch of the street into a vehicle-free zone with food vendors, live performances and interactive games.

The Wood Cup will also have two large screens playing the match. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fan Zones have been set up across the region, which have served as immersive experiences for people to watch matches and celebrate the excitement of the tournament.

The Los Angeles County Whittier Narrows and Venice Beach will feature viewing parties for key knockout stage matches. Both locations will be showing the match at noon. The Fan Zones will feature cultural activities, global and local food vendors, live music and family activities.