Watch CBS News
Local News

Fight leads to deadly stabbing in Lancaster

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was killed when an argument escalated into a stabbing in Lancaster on Tuesday.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Avenue J-1, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find a man lying on the ground after he attempted to run from the area by jumping over a fence into a parking lot, a statement said. 

"Deputies canvassed the parking lot area and found the victim ... laying on the ground suffering from stab wounds," LASD's statement said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified. 

Investigators learned that the stabbing was preceded by an argument between the victim and another man who had already run from the area by the time they arrived. 

There was no description of the suspect immediately available. 

Deputies say that they were initially called to the area for reports of possible arson, but upon arrival did not find any structural damage from a fire. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.