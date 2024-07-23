Fight leads to deadly stabbing in Lancaster

A man was killed when an argument escalated into a stabbing in Lancaster on Tuesday.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Avenue J-1, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find a man lying on the ground after he attempted to run from the area by jumping over a fence into a parking lot, a statement said.

"Deputies canvassed the parking lot area and found the victim ... laying on the ground suffering from stab wounds," LASD's statement said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators learned that the stabbing was preceded by an argument between the victim and another man who had already run from the area by the time they arrived.

There was no description of the suspect immediately available.

Deputies say that they were initially called to the area for reports of possible arson, but upon arrival did not find any structural damage from a fire.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.