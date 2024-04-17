Fifth suspect arrested in connection with killing of 51-year-old Long Beach veteran

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the possible gang-related shooting that left a U.S. Army veteran dead in Long Beach in early-April.

The shooting happened back on April 5, at around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of E. 61st Street, according to Long Beach Police Department investigators.

Mario Morales-Moreno.

Neighbors told police that Mario Morales-Moreno, 51, was outside of his home gardening when he was hit by one of the shots fired during the incident, leaving him dead at the scene. They do not believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

Another man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds as well.

Four other suspects were previously arrested and being held without bail in connection with the shooting, each charged with one count of murder and four counts each of attempted murder, along with additional gun allegations, police said. They are scheduled for arraignment on April 25.

They are identified as Taylor Byron Wood, 20, Tyrell Deshaen Louden, 20, Jordan Omarion Stokes, 18, and Semaj Lamar Obrien, 21.

The fifth suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jamie Tucker, was arrested on Tuesday. He was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder is being held in lieu of $8 million bail, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact LBPD homicide detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244.