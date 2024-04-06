Police arrest suspect day after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Long Beach

Police arrested a man nearly a day after a shooting left one person dead and another wounded in Long Beach this week.

The shooting happened on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 61st Street, according to Long Beach Police Department officers. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, who has since been identified as 51-year-old Mario Morales by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the lower body. His wounds are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

"At this time, detectives do not believe the deceased victim was the intended target of the shooting," a statement from LBPD said. "The motive for the shooting remains under investigation."

During their investigation, detectives determined that the shooter fired "numerous rounds in the direction of the victims."

On Friday, they reported that three suspects had been detained, one of which was found to have a firearm. He was arrested.

There was no further information provided on the suspect or a motive in the shooting.

"In response to this incident, we have bolstered our patrols and engagement efforts in the neighborhood and the surrounding area," LBPD said.

Atlantic Avenue from 60th Street to Harding Avenue and 61st Street from Atlantic Avenue to Olive Street were closed for hours due to the investigation on Thursday.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD's Homicide Detectives at (562) 570-7244.