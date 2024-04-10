Long Beach police arrest 4 in gang-related shooting death of 51-year-old veteran

The Long Beach Police Department announced the arrest of four people Wednesday for the April 4 shootings that led to the death of one man doing yard work at his home, and left another man injured.

The shootings took place just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of 61st Street. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, while the other, 51-year-old Mario Morales-Moreno, died at the scene. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson called Morales-Moreno a local veteran and North Long Beach resident. Police said they did not believe Moreno was the intended target of the shooting.

During the shooting investigation, detectives determined that the shooter fired "numerous rounds in the direction of the victims."

Police arrested Taylor Byron Woods, a 20-year-old resident of Bellflower, the night of the incident and he was booked for one count of murder.

On April 6, Jordan Omarion Stokes, an 18-year-old resident of Long Beach, was arrested by the Gardena Police Department for weapons violations, and Long Beach detectives took custody of Stokes April 9, where he was booked for one count of murder.

Semaj Lamar Obrien, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach, was arrested and booked for murder on April 8.

Tyrell Deshawn Louden, a 20-year-old resident of Indio, was booked for one count of murder. Louden was arrested on April 9 by the Riverside Sheriff's Department in the city of Indio and transported to Long Beach City Jail.

During the arrests, officers recovered multiple firearms and other evidence. Bail for all four suspects was set at $2 million each.

Homicide detectives believe the motive to be gang related, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

"Our hearts remain heavy as we feel for Mario Morales-Moreno's family and loved ones," Richardson said. "Gang violence has no place in our community and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible."

Kristi Wyffels, a friend and neighbor of Moreno, established a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family, writing that he was a "fixture in our North Long Beach neighborhood, always looking out for others and helping anyone in need."

Wyffels wrote that Moreno is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. As of Wednesday, more than $15,000 had been raised.