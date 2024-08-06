Achieve peak performance and recovery like an Olympian with these tech products

Tech and digital lifestyle expert, Jessica Naziri has the latest technology designed to help you perform at your best and recover like an Olympian.

Below is a list of products engineered by experts with your health and performance in mind, specifically targeting posture, spine alignment, recovery, and even sleep quality.

Airweave's Airfiber® Technology

No performance or recovery regimen is complete without proper sleep, and that's where Airweave comes in. Airweave has revolutionized sleep technology with its innovative airfiber® material, a quick-rebound material without springs or foam, that delivers unmatched comfort, breathability, temperature control and support.

This is the first mattress reimagining in 30 years, featuring 100% washability and customizable firmness with their Mattress Fit app to tailor firmness for your back, shoulders, and legs. Airweave's airfiber® is a game-changer when it comes to mattress technology and the material ensures even weight distribution, helping you achieve a deeper, more restorative sleep.

With Airweave's MattressFit app, you can customize your sleep experience just like the pros. This app helps you determine the perfect firmness level for your mattress, ensuring ideal posture and comfort every night. Gold medalists like Ryan Murphy and Torri Huske swear by Airweave for peak performance.

While we couldn't bring a full-size Airweave mattress to the studio, we did bring along some fantastic accessories that feature the same cutting-edge airfiber® technology.

Standard Pillow : Priced at $279, the Airweave Standard Pillow offers exceptional support, stays cool throughout the night, and is fully washable. It's customizable to your preference, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their sleep setup.

Mattress Topper Luxe: For those seeking ergonomic support, temperature regulation, and relief from back pain. Available in sizes from twin to California king, this topper ranges from $1,599 to $2,499 and is perfect for upgrading your existing mattress.

Forme Posture Correcting Activewear

Nothing says powerful like the Power Bra, a game-changer in functional apparel. Priced at $182, this FDA-registered bra is more than just a wardrobe staple—it's a posture-correcting tool designed to improve your body alignment instantly. Created by an orthopedic surgeon, the Power Bra features patented technology with six varied tension fabrics and eight powerful double-fabric panels. These elements work together to provide outstanding posture correction and recovery without any conscious effort on your part.

And it's not just any bra; it's Taylor Swift-approved! The pop superstar, who was recently named TIME's Person of the Year, wore the Power Bra while rehearsing for her Eras Tour. If it's good enough for Taylor, you know it's something special.

Normatec Elite: Air Compression for Fast Recovery

Next up is the Normatec Elite, a dynamic air compression massage device from Hyperice, available at Hyperice.com. This cutting-edge tech is designed to speed up recovery by increasing circulation, reducing swelling, and flushing lactic acid out of your legs. Whether you're an elite athlete or just someone dealing with daily discomfort, the Normatec Elite can help you feel better faster.

This isn't just for athletes, though. Many pregnant women use Normatec to alleviate swelling in their legs, making it a versatile tool for various needs. Many of the Olympic athletes travel with this product, use it on the plane and have access to the product in the Olympic village.

FORM Smart Swim 2 Goggles: Swim Like a Champion

For those who love to swim, the FORM Smart Swim 2 Goggles are a must-have. Used by top swimmers and triathletes, including World Champions and Olympic Gold Medalists, these goggles feature a customizable augmented reality display. This display provides real-time metrics such as pace, distance, splits, stroke count, and stroke rate, giving you the edge you need to perform at your best in the water.

The goggles also integrate a heart rate monitor that tracks your heart rate directly from your temple, ensuring you're in the optimal zone during your workout. Plus, with SwimStraight™, an innovative open-water digital compass, these goggles offer navigational guidance to help you maintain your course in open water environments, enhancing your performance and safety.

These tech innovations are designed not just to enhance your performance but also to aid in recovery, ensuring you can keep pushing your limits without compromising your health. Whether you're an athlete or simply someone who wants to feel their best, these products offer the support and technology you need to thrive.