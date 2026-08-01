FC Dallas plays Galaxy to scoreless draw and Jonathan Sirois records 1st clean sheet of season

Jonathan Sirois made nine saves to earn his first clean sheet of the season as FC Dallas played LA Galaxy to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Dallas (7-5-6) was held without a goal for the second straight game.

LA (5-7-7) has two losses and two draws since MLS play resumed following the World Cup break. The Galaxy's last victory came on May 16 at Seattle.

JT Marcinkowski recorded his first clean sheet since May 16.

The Galaxy and Dallas also played to a 2-2 draw on April 18 as LA overcame a two-goal deficit behind goals from Joseph Paintsil and Lucas Sanabria.

Up next

Galaxy: Play at Houston on Aug. 15.

Dallas: Travels to Austin for a game on Aug. 16.