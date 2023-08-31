Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI seeking help locating man who robbed armored truck at gunpoint in El Segundo

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Federal investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying or locating a man who robbed an armored truck at gunpoint in El Segundo in February. 

screen-shot-2023-08-30-at-9-07-23-pm.png
Federal Bureau of Investigation

According to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an unidentified man robbed an armored truck near a bank at 835 N. Pacific Coast Highway on Feb. 21. 

Investigators say that the man held the driver at gunpoint during the robbery. 

"The suspect was seen entering the passenger seat of a maroon-colored sedan," the statement said. 

He has been described as a man in his 40s who stands around 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a dark complexion with moles or skin tags behind his right ear. 

During the robbery, the suspect was wearing an orange reflective vest, a blue cloth mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. 

As they continue the investigation, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber and the driver involved. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.