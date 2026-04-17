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FBI, LAPD serve search warrant at home in San Fernando Valley neighborhood

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department served a state search warrant at a home in Van Nuys on Friday morning.

The LAD said they were assisting the FBI on a state search warrant on the 15000 block of Lemay Street. The FBI said its SWAT team was utilized during the operation, but it is unable to comment further on the incident.

Aerial footage of the scene showed several FBI agents on the property of the home using a drone. A sniper could also be seen on the roof of a residence.

The reason for the search warrant is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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