Father arrested after 1-year-old found dead in Palmdale park

The father of a 1-year-old boy who was found dead at a Palmdale park Wednesday morning has been arrested according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation Thursday into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young boy.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from Palmdale Sheriff's Station responded to the Melville J. Courson Park for a medical emergency response call of a child not breathing.

When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted the father of the child who said his young son suddenly began suffering from a medical emergency at the park.

The child was immediately taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the boy as 1-year-old Cameron Flores of Palmdale.

The father, 29-year-old Schaffer Grindstaff, is facing child endangerment charges, plus accessory to conceal a crime.

Sheriff's said the cause of the child's death is not known yet, and will be determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.