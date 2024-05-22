Homicide investigation underway as child is found dead at Palmdale park

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a child in a Palmdale Park Wednesday morning.

The Palmdale Sheriff station received a call just before 9 a.m. of a child in medical distress at the Melville J. Courson Park.

First responders found that the child was not breathing and administered CPR. The child was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and was declared dead, according to authorities.

The LASD Homicide Bureau closed the park as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.