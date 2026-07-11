Los Angeles police searching for alleged hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Van Nuys

Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Van Nuys early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at about 12:50 a.m. in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Wyandotte Street. A gray 2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Sepulveda when the driver struck a woman in an unmarked crosswalk.

The Toyota driver continued after the collision and failed to stop.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 38-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be revealed after notification of next of kin.

The LAPD asked anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Section Officer Santos at (818)-644-8024 or Detective Barragan at (213) 840-2307.