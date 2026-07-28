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Person dies after crashing into pole in San Fernando Valley

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person died early Tuesday morning after colliding with a pole in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 20527 Parthenia Street in Winnetka at about 2:02 a.m. 

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. 

A person, who remains unidentified publicly as of Tuesday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another individual was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after they were extricated from the vehicle.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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