Person dies after crashing into pole in San Fernando Valley

A person died early Tuesday morning after colliding with a pole in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 20527 Parthenia Street in Winnetka at about 2:02 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

A person, who remains unidentified publicly as of Tuesday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another individual was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after they were extricated from the vehicle.

No additional details were immediatley made available.