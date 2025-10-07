Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after fire at apartment building near USC campus

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A person died after a fire was reported at an apartment building near USC's campus on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the blaze was reported before 1:50 p.m. at 2353 S Portland Street, which is an off-campus apartment building for USC students.

According to the LAFD, the fire was located inside one unit of the three-story building. 

While investigating, firefighters found one person inside the affected unit. The person, who remains unidentified as of Tuesday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 2:35 p.m., it's not yet clear if the deceased individual was a USC student. Their identity will be determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, pending notification of next of kin.

The LAFD arson unit is investigating the cause, which is standard procedure for a fatal fire. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue