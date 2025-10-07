1 dead after fire at apartment building near USC campus

A person died after a fire was reported at an apartment building near USC's campus on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the blaze was reported before 1:50 p.m. at 2353 S Portland Street, which is an off-campus apartment building for USC students.

According to the LAFD, the fire was located inside one unit of the three-story building.

While investigating, firefighters found one person inside the affected unit. The person, who remains unidentified as of Tuesday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 2:35 p.m., it's not yet clear if the deceased individual was a USC student. Their identity will be determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, pending notification of next of kin.

The LAFD arson unit is investigating the cause, which is standard procedure for a fatal fire.

No additional details were immediately made available.