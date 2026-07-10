Fashion photographer shoots for a purpose, creating a visual California nonprofit database

Taghi Naderzad is using his background in fashion photography to build what he hopes is the largest visual directory of nonprofits in California. It's called The Ones.

"And I thought, let me take my photography skills and let me elevate these missions and these people, and let's show the world what incredible angels are out there," Naderzad said.

He offers his professional photos and videos for free, hoping the stunning images will bring visibility to nonprofits doing meaningful work while also serving as a resource for those who need them.

"I want theones.org to be the place that Californians go to when they need help," Naderzad said.

Over the last two years, he's documented dozens of nonprofits, including the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, or ARC, which is working to end mass incarceration in California.

"I wasn't contributing, and I decided that was my moment. I decided I wanted to change. I wanted to be something better," Christopher Dodds of San Fernando said. "Even if I was still in prison, I felt that I didn't need to allow my environment to dictate the type of person I was."

Dodds is reluctant to go in front of the camera to talk about his life and his work with ARC, but he says he's doing it to honor his daughter, who died of cancer, and for people who are trying to turn their lives around in prison, as he did.

Taghi Naderzad shoots Christoper Dodds for his TheOnes.org nonprofit site. CBS LA

"I'm an ex-lifer. I did 30 years in prison. When I got out, my purpose was to serve the community, to give back to the community that I've taken so much from," he said.

Dodds is now an ARC life coach, helping support people after they're released. He also returns to prison to counsel inmates.

"Man, when you see guys just like getting it, when they start asking questions, when they start showing up to group all the time, taking accountability for their lives, that's the reward," Dodds said.

ARC is one of 50. nonprofits in Notterzod's directory, and he plans to keep adding more organizations whose work uplifts local communities and to inspire others to get more involved.

"If you are a fortunate human being and you're privileged in some ways, you just got lucky in life, and you need to give back," Naderzad said.