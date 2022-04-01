'We lost a friend;' Fans, followers gather in Long Beach to honor Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters fans and Long Beach locals were amongst the dozens of people who gathered Thursday evening to remember Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50; 10 psychoactive substances present in system at time of death in his Bogota, Colombia hotel room on March 25, just hours before the band was scheduled to perform.

Hawkins, a graduate of Laguna Beach High School, was fondly remembered as a "hometown boy" by many of those in attendance, who held a drum circle in the sand to pay homage to the 50-year-old drummer who reached stardom with the Foo Fighters in the early 2000s.

To them, he wasn't just a superstar musician playing with one of the world's biggest bands, but rather a "part of the fabric of this community," as Ed Seinfeld, a KXFM radio host told CBS reporters Thursday.

"This community lost a neighbor, we lost a friend, we lost a guy we run into at the grocery store and at the beach," he continued.

Hawkins spent most of his life living in the area, and attendees shared photos and stories of their encounters with the larger than life individual who made everyone feel like a friend.

"I'm not a huge Foo Fighters fan," said Lisa Farber. "But, getting to know him in town when he did these benefits for these local causes, I thought, 'Wow. How cool is this guy.'"

The fond stories kept coming as the group played on, and fellow musician and friend Nick Martinez recalled how "throughout the years, if we were playing a club in L.A., and if he was around he would he would sit in with us and play, just to be super nice."

Hawkins, who was with the Foo Fighters since 1999, leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Foo Fighters canceled the remainder of their tour as a result of Hawkins' death, stating, "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins."

Brooke Kozac, a longtime fan who had tickets to see the band in August spoke with CBS reporters Thursday, where recalled the effect Hawkins' music had on her through the years.

"Their music has helped me through some really tough times," she said. "Even if it was a bad day, good, whatever - you could always put on the Foos and lift your spirits."

A report from Colombia's Attorney General disclosed that he had 10 psychoactive substances in his system at the time of his death.

Hawkins will reportedly be honored at The Grammy Awards on Sunday.