Fans camp outside Kia Forum waiting for solo artist of BTS performances starting May 10

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The sidewalk leading up to the Kia Forum in Inglewood has quite a few die-hard fans taking to the concrete, camping out for days.

This time, the fandom converged for rapper and BTS member, Suga. The artist is holding three concerts, starting May 10 at the Los Angeles venue.

One fan has been on the sidewalk for seven days, hoping her floor ticket and the wait, will get her as close to Suga as possible.

"I want to be as close to him as I can, you know, like it's the dream. I feel like it's everybody's goal here," said fan Mia Gutierrez.

Fans also lined up Tuesday, as early as 1 a.m. to get some presale merchandise, which will be available to buy through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Apparently, the limited supply of presale merch goes fast. Suga's sold-out shows are May 10, 11 and 14.

For more BTS, there is a BTS exhibition opening Tuesday, May 9, on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

BTS EXHIBITION : Proof in LOS ANGELES is an immersive visual journey that explores the members' past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Visitors who attend the exhibit will also have the opportunity to shop for limited-edition merchandise

Tickets are $50-$60, and the exhibition runs through June 11.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 12:52 PM

