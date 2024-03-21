Extremely dangerous convict escapes from Santa Ana halfway house, again

An "extremely dangerous and violent" criminal convicted of stabbing his mother to death has escaped from a Santa Ana halfway house for the second time.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said 20-year-old Ike Souzer was sentenced to 90 days in jail and on formal probation for two years after he pled guilty to a felony vandalism charge. The judge presiding over the case gave Souzer time served, something the prosecutors strongly objected to because of Souzer's violent criminal history.

Souzer was convicted of stabbing his mother to death when he was 13 years old, attacking three correctional officers and crafting a shank while he was at Orange County Jail.

After his sentencing, Souzer checked into Project Kinship in Santa Ana, the same place he escaped from in 2022.

In that case, prosecutors issued the same alert, describing Souzer as dangerous and violent.

Ike Souzer escaped from the same facility two years ago. OC District Attorney

"He isn't 'extremely dangerous' like every news outlet is saying," Berlin Souzer, the suspect's sister, said in 2022. "If he was, they wouldn't have let him out of jail. He is Autistic and hasn't been given the correct coping skills throughout incarceration. He was never taught to deal with the problems he encounters."

She also said her brother had endured a lot of mental and physical abuse, describing him as a "troubled teen" when he was 19 years old.

Souzer also escaped from an Orange County juvenile hall in 2019 and cut off his monitoring device that he was supposed to wear until 2023.

Detectives advised anyone who spots Souzer not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.