Convicted killer who fled Santa Ana halfway house captured in Anaheim homeless encampment

On Sunday, the Orange County District Attorney's Office released a statement that said its AB 109 Task Force had captured 19-year-old Nicholas "Ike" Souzer.

Orange County District Attorney

Souzer, who was convicted at age 13 for fatally stabbing his mother, 47-year-old Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, in May 2017, escaped Wednesday from a halfway house he was assigned to.

The OC DA's Office issued a warning on Friday, saying that "a dangerous and violent convict was at large after being released 15 months early to a halfway house."

According to OCDA Todd Spitzer, Souzer was arrested at a homeless encampment in Anaheim just before noon on Sunday.

Further details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Souzer's sister, Berlin, told CBS reporters, "He has gone through a lot. Mental and physical abuse. He's a troubled teen that needs help."

She continued to note that she didn't believe he was dangerous and that "what he did was self defense" since their mother "beat on him daily."

"He isn't 'extremely dangerous' like every news outlet is saying," Berlin said while speaking with CBS reporters Saturday. "If he was, they wouldn't have let him out of jail. He is Autistic and hasn't been given the correct coping skills throughout incarceration. He was never taught to deal with the problems he encounters."