Search underway for convicted killer who fled from Santa Ana halfway house

Search underway for violent criminal on the loose in Orange County

The Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a warning to the public Friday afternoon, after learning that an extremely dangerous convicted killer escaped from a halfway house he was assigned to on Wednesday.

Ike Nicholas Souzer, now 19-years-old, was convicted for fatally stabbing his mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, 47, in May 2017 when he was 13-years-old.

He was convicted of the murder in June 2019.

Souzer has already fled from holding in the past, when he escaped from an Orange juvenile hall in 2017 for less than 24 hours, when he was picked up at an Anaheim McDonald's the next day.

He was also convicted in Dec. 2021 for assaulting three correctional officers while in their custody.

Souzer is said to have cut off the electronic monitoring device, which he was ordered to wear until the completion of his sentence in July 2023.

Back in 2017, Scheuer-Souzer told law enforcement that it was her son who had attacked her, just before she died at a hospital from the wounds she suffered, leading to his conviction.

He reportedly stabbed her in their Garden Grove residence on May 4, 2017.

The statement from OCDA urged residents to avoid Souzer at all costs, and call 9-1-1 immediately upon spotting him.

They warned that he is considered to be "extremely dangerous and violent."