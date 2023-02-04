Experts explain Peter Pan Syndrome as the movie release celebrates its 70th anniversary

You may know someone with Peter Pan Syndrome -- a forever child. The movie "Step Brothers" gave us a laugh as we watched two 40-something men live with their parents, ask for food money and struggle to find entry level employment.

While the movie exaggerated the man-child behavior, another movie that gave the syndrome its namesake, Walt Disney's Peter Pan, celebrates its 1953 release date February 5.

The 70th anniversary gives relationship experts a timely chance to share some tips in dealing with a partner that may have Peter Pan Syndrome.

Minaa B., a relationship expert with eHarmony warns Peter-Paners aren't equipped to build intimacy or connections and may also be emotionally inept, unable to express themselves appropriately.

House points out some common traits of the syndrome:

Asking for money to help pay expenses

Wanting to move in with a partner or continuously stay at the partner's house due to an unstable living condition

Avoiding accountability at all costs and are quick to blame you for their mistakes or shortcoming

Chronic job hopping

Living at home with a parent

Self-centered, with conversation always focused on them and their needs.

Not able to handle conflict well nor are they receptive to feedback. They may ghost or do something extreme like block you without explanation.

Minaa B. says those who struggle with Peter Pan Syndrome have a hard with criticism, so when having conversations about their behavior, be sure to share praise along with the criticism . She advises to share a handful of positive things that they are doing well and then discuss areas of improvement, expressing how this will benefit the relationship.

Someone wanting to change and grow out of their Peter Pan Syndrome will begin to take responsibility for their actions, further their independence and life skills, care more about their partners needs and interests, and generally be more emotionally connected, according to Minaa B.