Evacuation orders issued in La Verne after hazardous lithium-ion fire

Evacuation orders have been issued in La Verne after a hazardous lithium-ion fire broke out at the Metropolitan Water District on Tuesday afternoon.

The La Verne Police Department said the fire erupted at the facility on the 3000 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Evacuations have been issued for everyone near Wheeler and Bonita Avenue. Police are urging residents to gather their families and leave the area.

Residents east of Wheeler Avenue are being told to shelter in place, close all windows and doors until further notice. Shelter-in-place orders have also been issued at Grace Miller Elementary School and Bonita High School.

Evacuations have been issued in these areas:

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Aerial footage of the fire showed fire engines using their ladders to spray the area with water.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.