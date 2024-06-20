Post Fire now at 47% containment as firefighters brace for warmer weather

Firefighters are bracing for warmer conditions in the coming days as they continue battling the Post Fire, which has burned more than 15,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said Thursday.

The wildfire started at 1:47 p.m. Saturday near Gorman in northwestern LA County and exploded in size over the weekend. This week, firefighters managed keep the blaze from spreading after it grew to more than 15,000 acres Sunday. On Thursday morning, Cal Fire officials said the acreage was estimated at 15,690 acres and containment was at 47%.

It's the first major wildfire this year for the greater Los Angeles area.

Aerial footage shows an area of northwestern Los Angeles County scorched by the Post Fire, which first started on June 15, 2024. KCAL News

Temperatures are expected to rise Thursday to the mid-70s to mid-80s with lower humidity forecasted. But the weekend weather is expected to be even less favorable for firefighting efforts, as Cal Fire has warned of a "significant warning trend" as temperatures for the weekend are forecasted in the 90s to around 100 degrees.

Fifty homes remain threatened by the wildfire with one person injured and one home and commercial building destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

More than 17,000 firefighters have been battling the wildfire that erupted by Gorman School Road and Ralph's Ranch Road, near the southbound I-5 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It quickly grew over the weekend as winds pushed it into Hungry Valley Park, triggering the evacuation of more than 1,200 people at a nearby recreation area and campground off the I-5 Freeway — the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. Mandatory evacuation orders also remain in place for people at the Oak Flats Campground, which is about 20 miles south on the I-5 Freeway.

Winds also blew the blaze toward Pyramid Lake, and as of Thursday morning, evacuation warnings remain in place for an area south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line. Residents also remain under an evacuation warning at the Paradise Ranch Mobile Home Park, which is about 10 miles south of Pyramid Lake.

The northbound I-5 Freeway near Templin Highway, also known as SR-138, is still closed along with southbound Vista del Lago Road near the entrance to the Vista del Lago Visitor's Center and eastbound Castaic Lake Drive at Ridge Route Road.

Firefighters worked to extinguish small flare-ups over Wednesday as crews continued trying to find and put out hot spots into Thursday, ahead of a warmer temperatures forecasted over the weekend.