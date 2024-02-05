Evacuation orders and warnings in effect in Southern California: Live Winter Storm Updates

Evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Los Angeles County as a powerful storm landed in the Southland, bringing "life threatening" flood risks and dangerously high winds to the area.

A flash flood warning was extended in San Bernardino County until 7:15 a.m. Monday.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills until 9 a.m. Monday.

Downtown LA received 4.10 inches of rain on Sunday, breaking the old record set in 1927 for February 4 by over 1.5 inches.

In 147 years of records, Sunday was third wettest February day ever recorded and it tied for the 10th wettest day ever recorded in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles officials urged residents to stay home and off the roads Sunday and Monday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties in the state, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The County of Los Angeles later declared its own state of emergency.

"Los Angeles County is taking action to protect our communities during the storm and to recover from any impacts that may result," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey P. Horvath. "This emergency declaration allows us to move quickly to deploy resources, and it aligns with Governor Newsom's order issued today. The state, county and the 88 cities of Los Angeles County are working together to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe. Thank you for staying inside and off the roads."

The emergency proclamation will help expedite procurement of vital supplies and resources, deployment of disaster service workers and the use of emergency protective measures such as evacuation orders.