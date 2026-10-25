Eric Bauza, actor who voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other cartoon characters, dies at 46

Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning actor who voiced iconic "Looney Tunes" characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died on Sunday, according to his manager. He was 46.

"Eric was a unique and versatile voice actor who was loved by everyone he knew and worked with," said Judy Coppage, Bauza's manager. "His sudden passing is a shock to all of us, and he will be deeply missed. It's a profound loss for his family, the animation industry and his fans."

Bauza, who was born in Canada, died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

His family posted a brief statement on his Instagram page, adding that more details would come later.

Bauza had more than 400 acting credits listed on his IMDb page. In addition to voicing Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza is credited with voicing other "Looney Tunes" characters such as Porky Pig, Pepé Le Pew, Marvin the Martian, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Tweety Bird and Road Runner. He also voiced characters in the most recent "Space Jam" film, alongside LeBron James.

Beyond "Looney Tunes," Bauza was known for his voice work on shows such as "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Puss in Boots," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Woody Woodpecker," "Bob's Burgers" and "Teen Titans Go!"

Bauza won Children's and Family Emmy Awards in 2022, 2023 and 2025 and was nominated in 2026. He was also nominated for five Daytime Emmy Awards from 2016 to 2021.

He joined CBS LA in August to discuss his latest film and the newest "Looney Tunes" installment, "Coyote vs. Acme."

"All of my work is based off of the original voiceover artist, the great Mel Blanc; he was the original. I like to call him the blueprint of these characters," Bauza said. "They're not just voices; these are personalities that we've been familiar with now for 90 years — it's like your oldest family members. So, that's my history with them."

Bauza said his favorite character to voice was Bugs Bunny, but as he got older, he felt more like Daffy Duck.