Encino neighborhood frustrated with home taken over by content creators

On a quiet street in Encino, one massive modern home stands out from the rest. It's not because of the curb appeal, but because of the content allegedly created on the property.

"We could just see these girls," said one neighbor who didn't want to share her name. "They have like a gym in front of the garage, and they were doing handstands on each other in g-strings. I mean, they just looked nude."

Neighbors said the content creators come to the home, seeking a place to film viral videos and large parties, which have drawn unwanted attention to the community.

"There was a swatting incident here," another neighbor said. "We had to hide in the back of the house with our animals because police were here, SWAT teams."

CEO of Creators Inc Andy Bachman, who owns the home, said his talent agency manages digital content creators and changed their policy after the swatting incident "because that's obviously an annoyance and something I can't have happening."

Bachman admitted that many of the creators have OnlyFans accounts. He added that they are welcome to shoot their own videos at the house, but said no adult content is filmed there.

"We're really proud of the work we do," Bachman said. "We're really proud of the work we do. We support content creators. We comply with the law. We respect our neighbors. And we'll continue advocating for the rights of entrepreneurs to build businesses in the modern economy."

Neighbors argued that the activities at the home conflict with residential zoning laws and are better suited for a commercial property.

"It's not just the morality," a neighbor said. "It's the fact that they're running a business in a residential neighborhood. It's not like they're baking bread. There's a constant stream of people coming in and out."

Another neighbor said the home has hosted events that bring "50 to 100 cars or more."

"Using the street as a bathroom," the neighbor said. "It's just kind of gross."

The residents said they have filed complaints with the City of Los Angeles but believe they're getting the runaround. Bachman said that it's because his company is not doing anything wrong.

"Content creators work from home as well. Millions of Americans work from home today," Bachman said. "The question isn't whether someone works from home, it's whether they're complying with local laws."